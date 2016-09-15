Highmore teenager dies from injuries suffered in rollover

HIGHMORE (AP) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol says a Highmore teenager has died from injuries suffered in a one-vehicle rollover.

The victim of the Sunday morning accident near Highmore is identified as 15-year-old Nicole Pekarek. The patrol says she was driving a 1984 Toyota pickup that lost control on a gravel road. She was transported to a Sioux Falls hospital, where she died Tuesday.

Authorities say Pekarek was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected from the vehicle.