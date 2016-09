Federal sentence trimmed for girlfriend of dead drug dealer

SIOUX FALLS (AP) — The girlfriend and drug supplier of a Sioux Falls marijuana dealer killed during a botched robbery in December 2013 is getting time shaved off her federal sentence.

Faith Rasmussen was sentenced in December 2014 to nearly seven years in prison for her role in a drug ring. The Sioux Falls Argus Leader reports that Rasmussen is scheduled to be released at the end of January.

Once her federal sentence is served, Rasmussen will begin an eight-year sentence on three state charges. She will be eligible for parole on those charges after serving 13 months.

Rasmussen was the girlfriend of 20-year-old Jordan LeBeau, who was killed in what authorities say was a botched robbery. Two Watertown teenagers were convicted in LeBeau's slaying.