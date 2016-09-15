Man suspected in Foltz burglary case sees charges filed

GREELEY, Neb. (AP) — A man suspected of burglarizing the home of the brother of the late Nebraska punter Sam Foltz has seen charges filed against him in Greeley County.

Television station KSNB says 38-year-old Scott Davis, of Lennox, South Dakota, faces six counts, including burglary and theft. Greeley County authorities say Davis broke into the home of Jordan Foltz on Sept. 3 as the Foltz family attended a memorial for Sam Foltz at the Huskers' home opener.

Davis is also suspected in a theft at a Greeley construction site.

Davis was arrested in York County on Sept. 4 on suspicion of driving drunk, and officers say they found items in his car believed to have been stolen from Jordan Foltz.

Davis' attorney didn't immediately return a phone message left Wednesday.