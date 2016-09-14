MTI to launch new LPN program

A new program will debut in Fall 2017 at Mitchell Technical Institute. Licensed Practical Nursing (LPN) will be offered for a one-year diploma beginning in August.

The program includes nursing and general education courses and can be completed in one calendar year. Students will attend classes, skills labs and clinical simulation experiences on campus. Additionally, students will participate in clinical learning experiences in various healthcare settings in surrounding communities and in simulated clinical experiences under the guidance of nursing faculty.

Graduates of the program will find jobs in a variety of health care settings including long-term care facilities, home health care agencies, state and federal health-related facilities, private duty nursing, clinics and office settings.

This program is eligible for the Build Dakota Scholarship program. Applications for the scholarship open in January 2017. Applications are currently being accepted. For more information, visit mitchelltech.edu; contact MTI admissions office at 800-684-1969 or email mti.admissions@mitchelltech.edu.