SD State Fair FFA results
Members of the South Dakota FFA participated in a wide range of educational activities during the South Dakota State Fair Held Sept. 1 - 5 in Huron.
These area FFA members earned awards:
Chapter Sweepstakes: First, McCook Central; third, Howard.
Chapter Exhibits: First, McCook Central; second, Howard; third, Bridgewater-Emery.
Top Ag Exhibits Chapter: First: McCook Central; third, Howard.
Top Agriscience Exhibits: Third, Hadley Stiefvater, McCook.
BEEF SHOW:
Grand Champion Market Steer: Jaxon Schrag, Freeman.
Reserve Champion Market Heifer: Samantha Podzimek, Mitchell.
Market Beef Showmanship: Second, Samantha Podzimek.
English Division Grand Champion Breeding Heifer: Savannah Vogel, Winner.
Breeding Beef Showmanship: Adam Eichacker, McCook Central.
SWINE SHOW:
Grand Champion Market Gilt, Carter Calmus, Howard.
Reserve Champion Market Gilt: Rylee Klinkhammer, McCook Central.
Market Gilt Showmanship: Third, Brady Schoenfelder, Parkston.
Reserve Market Barrow: Tanner Calmus, Howard.
Market Barrow Showmanship: First, Tanner Calmus, Howard.
SHEEP SHOW:
Grand Champion Breeding Ewe: Hanna Peterson, Howard.
Reserve Champion Ram: Wesley Linke, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket.
Reserve Champion Market Lamb: Martina Albrecht, Howard.
Market Lamb Showmanship: First, Martina Albrecht, Howard; second, Sydney Tlam, Mitchell; third, Hilary Albrecht, Howard.
MEAT GOAT SHOW:
Grand Champion Breeding Meat Goat: Hanna Peterson, Howard.
Grand Champion Market Meat Goat: Riley Larson, Wessington Springs.
Reserve Champion Market Meat Goat: Hanna Peterson, Howard.
Market Meat Goat Showmanship: First, Hanna Peterson, Howard.
DAIRY GOAT SHOW:
Grand Champion Milking Doe: Rachel Muth, McCook Central.
Grand Champion Dairy Goat: Rachel Muth, McCook Central.
Dairy Goard Showmanship: Second, Rachel Muth, McCook Central; third, Ella Stiefvater, McCook Central.
DAIRY SHOW:
Reserve Junior champion All other Breeds: Andrew Rip, Parkston.
ROUND ROBIN SHOWMANSHIP: first: Hannah Peterson, Howard; second, Martina Albrecht, Howard.