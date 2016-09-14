Search
    SD State Fair FFA results

    By SD FFA Today at 5:48 p.m.

    Members of the South Dakota FFA participated in a wide range of educational activities during the South Dakota State Fair Held Sept. 1 - 5 in Huron.

    These area FFA members earned awards:

    Chapter Sweepstakes: First, McCook Central; third, Howard.

    Chapter Exhibits: First, McCook Central; second, Howard; third, Bridgewater-Emery.

    Top Ag Exhibits Chapter: First: McCook Central; third, Howard.

    Top Agriscience Exhibits: Third, Hadley Stiefvater, McCook.

    BEEF SHOW:

    Grand Champion Market Steer: Jaxon Schrag, Freeman.

    Reserve Champion Market Heifer: Samantha Podzimek, Mitchell.

    Market Beef Showmanship: Second, Samantha Podzimek.

    English Division Grand Champion Breeding Heifer: Savannah Vogel, Winner.

    Breeding Beef Showmanship: Adam Eichacker, McCook Central.

    SWINE SHOW:

    Grand Champion Market Gilt, Carter Calmus, Howard.

    Reserve Champion Market Gilt: Rylee Klinkhammer, McCook Central.

    Market Gilt Showmanship: Third, Brady Schoenfelder, Parkston.

    Reserve Market Barrow: Tanner Calmus, Howard.

    Market Barrow Showmanship: First, Tanner Calmus, Howard.

    SHEEP SHOW:

    Grand Champion Breeding Ewe: Hanna Peterson, Howard.

    Reserve Champion Ram: Wesley Linke, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket.

    Reserve Champion Market Lamb: Martina Albrecht, Howard.

    Market Lamb Showmanship: First, Martina Albrecht, Howard; second, Sydney Tlam, Mitchell; third, Hilary Albrecht, Howard.

    MEAT GOAT SHOW:

    Grand Champion Breeding Meat Goat: Hanna Peterson, Howard.

    Grand Champion Market Meat Goat: Riley Larson, Wessington Springs.

    Reserve Champion Market Meat Goat: Hanna Peterson, Howard.

    Market Meat Goat Showmanship: First, Hanna Peterson, Howard.

    DAIRY GOAT SHOW:

    Grand Champion Milking Doe: Rachel Muth, McCook Central.

    Grand Champion Dairy Goat: Rachel Muth, McCook Central.

    Dairy Goard Showmanship: Second, Rachel Muth, McCook Central; third, Ella Stiefvater, McCook Central.

    DAIRY SHOW:

    Reserve Junior champion All other Breeds: Andrew Rip, Parkston.

    ROUND ROBIN SHOWMANSHIP: first: Hannah Peterson, Howard; second, Martina Albrecht, Howard.

