The Soy Scholarship is a $5,000 one-time award presented to a high school senior who plans to pursue agriculture as an area of study at any accredited college or university in the 2017-18 academic year. The scholarship is managed by ASA and made possible through a grant by BASF Corporation. High school seniors may apply online Sept. 12 through Nov. 21, 2016.

"ASA is thankful to once again partner with BASF and offer this opportunity to an exceptional student pursuing a career in ag," said ASA President Richard Wilkins, Greenwood, Delaware. "It's important to encourage young people who are interested in agriculture and provide them with tools to help them succeed."

ASA and BASF have rewarded students for their hard work and interest in agriculture since 2008.

Laura Thompson, ASA's first Soy Scholarship recipient, now works as cropping systems and agricultural technologies extension educator for the Nebraska Extension. She said the scholarship helped her on the path to her career in agriculture.

"Receiving the SOY scholarship allowed me to focus on my studies and take advantage of opportunities, such as extracurricular activities, rather than having to worry about finances. Being able to attending the Commodity Classic was an added benefit," Thompson said. "At the Commodity Classic I was exposed to many different aspects of agriculture and met many interesting people — this really broadened my horizons and enriched my understanding of agriculture."

The scholarship is presented in $2,500 increments per semester. The student must be a child or grandchild of a current state affiliate and ASA member, maintain successful academic progress and be in good standing with the college or university to receive the full amount of the scholarship.

Final selection will be made the first week of December during the ASA Board meeting. The student will be notified prior to an official announcement made during Commodity Classic in San Antonio, Texas the week of March 2-4, 2017.

"BASF, like ASA, is excited to support and help prepare the next generation of agriculture professionals," said Neil Bentley, director of marketing, US Crop, BASF. "This scholarship program is a way to reward students interested in our industry and excel in their studies."

BASF sponsors the winner and one parent or guardian to attend Commodity Classic to participate and receive special recognition at their booth on Thursday and the ASA Awards Banquet on Friday.