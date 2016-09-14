Could state office candidates lose access to campaign cash?

PIERRE — South Dakota doesn't prohibit candidates for state elected offices from spending campaign money for personal purposes and they can keep the money remaining after they leave office.

Secretary of State Shantel Krebs wants a campaign-finance review panel to consider changing state laws so those practices would become banned.

Federal election regulations for example don't allow spending campaign funds for the candidate's personal use or for the use of the candidate's relatives.

"This is a question we get quite a bit," Krebs told the panel members at their first meeting last week.

The change would need the recommendation of the review panel and probably the support of the state Board of Elections.

The Legislature and the governor would make the final decision whether to prohibit the practice for state candidates.

Candidates have paid salaries to themselves from their accounts under federal regulations.

The past two governors kept their campaign accounts active for many years after they left state office.

The current governor, Dennis Daugaard, continues to keep his campaign account running, too.

Daugaard had more in his campaign account entering his sixth year in office than either of his immediate predecessors, Mike Rounds and Bill Janklow.

Here's a look at how those three, all Republicans, stood regarding campaign cash after they had won their final elections for governor.

Rounds finished two terms as governor in January 2011 and was elected in 2014 as a U.S. senator. He continues operating his Rounds for Governor campaign account.

Rounds' governor campaign account had $267,760.74 remaining at the end of 2010 as he finished as governor.

During 2011, he spent $10,671.05 from the governor account for operational expenses and made $51,500 in political donations, including a $50,000 contribution to his Peter Norbeck political action committee that year.

Rounds used the governor account in 2012 to further help establish his 2014 run for the U.S. Senate by contributing $31,000 from the account to the Norbeck political action committee.

The Rounds for Governor account had negligible activity in 2013 and 2014 other than interest earnings and tax preparation.

Rounds established the Norbeck PAC in 2012 and terminated it in 2013. It helped him get ready for his Senate run.

Rounds' finance report for the governor's account showed that in 2015 he spent $42,000 for a donation to the South Dakota Republican Party. The only income was $41.88 of interest.

As of Dec. 31, the Rounds governor account had $118,440.98 on hand.

Daugaard can't seek election to a third consecutive term as governor in 2018. He won re-election in 2014 and has continued to operate his Daugaard for South Dakota campaign account.

In 2015, with no publicly stated intentions of running for another office in the future, he continued to receive contributions to his account, taking in $19,500 from individual donors and $1,500 from one political action committee. The account also received $768.71 in interest.

The Daugaard account spent $124.938.07 during 2015. The largest expenditures were a $35,000 donation to the South Dakota Republican Party; $26,000 for unspecified consulting and polling; and $19,969.30 for unspecified printing and postage.

Daugaard had $1,320,157.77 remaining in his campaign account as of Dec. 31.

Janklow finished his fourth and final term as governor in January 2003. He continued operating his governor campaign account after he began serving in the U.S. House of Representatives in 2003.

Janklow's account had $926,841.63 in it at the end of 2002 as he left office as governor.

He resigned from the House in 2004 after he was convicted of manslaughter for a traffic accident that killed motorcyclist Randy Scott in Moody County.

Even after leaving Congress, Janklow continued operating his campaign account for governor. When he terminated the account on Nov. 1, 2011, there was still $851,696.14 remaining.

In a hand-written note on the termination report, Janklow said the money would be put to use to pay taxes and to pay for an academic project regarding his history as an elected official.

Janklow had used the account for making donations to candidates and the South Dakota Republican Party, as well as contributions to charities and for incidentals such as funeral flowers.

Janklow died Jan. 12, 2012, of brain cancer.