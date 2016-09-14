Munsen, McWhirter, Hoffman twins, ’82 wrestling team to be inducted to MHS athletic hall

The 2016 Mitchell High School Hall of Fame inductees include the late Gary Munsen, it was announced Wednesday.

Munsen, the longtime Mitchell basketball coach who died in February, and the 1982 Mitchell wrestling team, Dr. Robert McWhirter and Jeana and Jenna Hoffman are those who will be inducted at the Sept. 24 banquet.

Tickets for the event, which will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Overtime Banquet Hall, are available at the Mitchell High School office for $15 each.