Google expands Express delivery service to Sioux Falls

The Argus Leader reports Sioux Falls residents will now be able to order goods online from a number of different stores and have the products delivered to their homes via Google Express. Depending on the area and retailer, orders can arrive the same day, the following day or in two days.

The service includes stores such as Costco, PetSmart and Walgreens.

Google Express started in select cities in 2013. Its most recent expansion, which was announced Tuesday, includes cities in the Dakotas, Nebraska, Arkansas and other states.