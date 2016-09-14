Rash of crimes prompts Aberdeen police to open new office

ABERDEEN (AP) — A rash of violent crimes in Aberdeen has prompted the city's police department to open a satellite office in a former mall.

Aberdeen Police Chief Dave McNeil tells the Aberdeen American News the goal of the new office is to encourage communication between law enforcement and residents, particularly the Somali community that lives in the area.

McNeil says the idea for the satellite office came up in conversations with area residents following a July 8 shooting. McNeil says he asked translators with Lutheran Social Services in Sioux Falls to travel to Aberdeen to be able to talk with residents. McNeil says large groups of people participated in those meetings.

The neighborhood has seen three shootings in recent months. Last week, about 10 bullets were fired at an apartment complex.