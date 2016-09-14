Man gets 5 months in jail for stealing dialysis center art

ROSEBUD (AP) — A South Dakota man has been sentenced to five months in prison after admitting that he was part of a group that stole art from a dialysis center on an Indian reservation and sold it for drug money.

A federal judge in Pierre has also ordered 28-year-old Seryl Leroy Pomani to follow his prison term with two years of supervised release and pay more than $15,000 in restitution along with his co-defendants. Pomani, of Rosebud, pleaded guilty in July to third-degree burglary.

Authorities say the group broke into the DaVita Dialysis Center on the Rosebud Indian Reservation in January. The group stole various items, including star quilts and dream catchers.

Court records show Pomani and his co-defendants sold the quilts and used the proceeds to buy marijuana and methamphetamine.