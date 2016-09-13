South Dakota farmers close to finishing spring wheat harvest

The Agriculture Department says in its weekly crop report that spring wheat is 97 percent completed, just slightly behind the 98 percent average for five years and the 99 percent figure at this time a year ago. Winter wheat planted was at 7 percent, trailing last year's mark of 17 percent and the 13 percent average.

The report says corn and soybeans continued to mature at or near average pace.

Fieldwork for crops in areas of eastern South Dakota was slowed early in the week because of strong storms.

Pasture and range conditions were rated at 39 percent good to excellent, 35 percent fair, and 26 percent poor to very poor.