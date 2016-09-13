South Dakota woman sues BNSF over crash that killed brother

WAUBAY (AP) — A South Dakota woman has filed a federal lawsuit against BNSF Railway over the death of her brother.

The Sioux Falls Argus Leader reports that the complaint stems from a 2013 accident in Waubay that killed Jason Campbell. Authorities say Campbell was driving a GMC Denali that slid on an icy roadway into the path of a BNSF train. Campbell was unable to back off the track and was struck by the train.

Campbell later died from his injuries at a Fargo, North Dakota hospital.

The wrongful death suit by Campbell's sister, Lisa Campbell-John, alleges that the railway was negligent in allowing snow and ice to build up near the crossing. She's seeking unspecific damages from BNSF.

BNSF's attorney, Thomas Sattler, declined to comment on the case.