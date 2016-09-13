AARP, League of Women Voters back nonpartisan election plan

PIERRE (AP) — Two nonpartisan groups will be supporting a constitutional amendment that would remove candidates' party affiliations from primary and general election ballots.

AARP South Dakota and the League of Women Voters of South Dakota said Tuesday that passing the amendment would help give roughly 115,000 independent voters an equal voice in the electoral process.

If approved in the November election, the amendment would establish a nonpartisan primary that would send the top vote-getters to the general election. It wouldn't apply to presidential races.

Supporters say the measure would help broaden the voter base participating in the political process because many elections now are effectively decided in partisan primaries closed to independent voters.

Top Republicans including Gov. Dennis Daugaard, U.S. Sen. John Thune and U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem are opposing the constitutional amendment.