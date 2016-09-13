Mental health care center pays back wages after fed probe

SIOUX FALLS (AP) — A Sioux Falls mental health care provider has paid almost $10,000 in back wages and damages following a federal investigation.

The Argus Leader reports Southeastern Behavioral Health owed overtime pay to 18 employees for their work with a team that supports law enforcement.

The U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division in April said it was investigating the Sioux Falls nonprofit that provides treatment plans, rehabilitation services and support groups for people with mental illnesses.

Wage and Hour Division spokesman Scott Allen says more than $4,800 in back wages was recovered for 18 employees and "an equal amount in liquidated damages."

The investigation focused on-call mental health counselors who work with Minnehaha County's mobile crisis team.

Southeastern did not immediately return a call from the newspaper seeking comment.