A file photo of the wind farm 5 miles southwest of Tripp are spinning with the winds in 2015. (Matt Gade/Republic)

PIERRE — Without further controversy, the state Public Utilities Commission accepted the request by the Prevailing Winds project to withdraw its application to build up to 100 wind turbines in the area north of Avon on Tuesday.

"I believe everything is right there in the motion," Lee Magnuson, a Sioux Falls lawyer representing the company, told the commissioners by telephone.

Amanda Reiss, a lawyer for the commission, said the staff didn't object.

The voluntary withdrawal allows Prevailing Winds to apply at another time.

The matter took just a few minutes from start to finish. Chris Nelson, the commission's chairman, made the motion to approve the withdrawal. Commissioners Gary Hanson and Kristie Fiegen voted with him.

There wasn't any discussion by the commissioners.

A commission hearing Aug. 24 drew approximately 300 people to the Avon school gym. Twenty-two people spoke at the hearing.

Six days later, Prevailing Winds asked to withdraw its permit application. The company gave this explanation in the withdrawal filing:

"The Prevailing Winds project is a community wind project and community is very important to the Prevailing Winds Investors and Board of Governors.

"Unfortunately, misinformation has been circulated about the project. Keeping the interests of the community and the project in mind, Prevailing Winds is moving to withdraw the Application to allow Prevailing Winds to better inform the community on the wind project and allow Prevailing Winds to revisit its options regarding the project."