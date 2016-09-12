CORSICA — Avera and Douglas County Memorial Hospital are consolidating the two Corsica clinics; they will reopen as a single clinic, Prairie Health Clinic — Corsica.

Avera Certified Nurse Practitioner Nathan Hinker will continue to see patients as a new member of the Douglas County Memorial Hospital/Prairie Health Clinic team. He will take appointments two days each week.

Heath Brouwer is the administrator of Douglas County Memorial Hospital, and he said this new approach to health care in Corsica will keep the focus where it belongs: on patients.

"We have maintained a strong relationship with Avera for many years, and this change in our Corsica clinic will not alter that relationship," Brouwer said. "We will maintain the quality our patients expect, and we will work with every customer who receives care in Corsica to ensure a seamless change."

Avera sold the facility to Douglas County Memorial Hospital. It will be remodeling the current Avera Medical Group Corsica clinic and all future clinic services will be provided out of this updated facility. It is located at 265 E. Main Street.

Avera Queen of Peace Regional President and CEO Tom Clark said the change provides efficiency opportunities within the Avera region.

"Working with an ally like Douglas County Memorial Hospital, this transition will make the most of the providers — from both organizations — and the most of their skills, so that people in the area will remain in good hands for their health care," said Clark. "While the change takes place, we remind all of our customers that we are aware of the potential challenges this might bring, and we welcome their questions."

Customers can call Douglas County Memorial Hospital at 605-724-2159 to get more information.