Russell Graeff, of Scotland, announced his candidacy for State Senator in District 19 Bon Homme, Douglas, Hanson, Hutchinson and McCook counties.

"I will go to Pierre as your senator to bring common sense back to our state's Capitol. I will support common sense K-12 public education funding, tax fairness, ending the corruption in state government, a return to a two-party system and balance in state government," said Graeff.

Graeff has expertise in business and healthcare as a Respiratory Care Practitioner, is a father and foster parent. He understands the need for quality health care and a public education system that rewards teachers and high school graduates. Russell supports renewable energy, fair prices for agriculture producers, family farms and a fair taxation system.

"I will make every effort to work with the citizens of District 19 to build a better South Dakota that we can all be proud of," Graeff said.