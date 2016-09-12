Search
    Supreme Court to begin October term at Northern State

    By Associated Press Today at 11:37 a.m.

    ABERDEEN (AP) — The South Dakota Supreme Court will begin its October court term at Northern State University in Aberdeen.

    The high court is scheduled to hear oral arguments Oct. 3-5 at the school's Johnson Fine Arts Center. The court will hear nine cases.

    Several non-oral cases are also on the court's calendar.

    Booklets containing a schedule of the cases to be heard and a short synopsis of each case, as well as biographical information on the justices and a short summary of appellate procedure will be available to people attending any of the sessions.

    The public is invited to attend any of the sessions.

