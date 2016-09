PIERRE (AP) — A federal jury has acquitted a Texas man facing an involuntary manslaughter charge stemming from a crash on the Rosebud Indian Reservation last summer.

The office of U.S. Attorney Randolph Seiler says 29-year-old Daniel York, of Fort Worth, Texas, was acquitted Thursday.

Court records show prosecutors accused York of operating a vehicle in a "grossly negligent manner" and killing Quentin Bear Heels on July 12, 2015.