Daugaard accepting nominations for Rapid City district

RAPID CITY (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Dennis Daugaard is accepting nominations from the public to fill a vacancy in the state House, following the death of a lawmaker.

Daugaard will appoint the person who will finish the term of Rep. Dan Dryden, who died Aug. 30. Daugaard's appointee would serve until January 2017.

Dryden represented District 34, which encompasses a portion of Rapid City that includes sites such as Camp Rapid, Canyon Lake and Sioux San Hospital.

Dryden was up for re-election this fall and his name will remain on the November ballot. If he is re-elected, it will create a vacancy for the term beginning in January 2017, which would also be filled by gubernatorial appointment.

Daugaard's office says the governor would plan to appoint the same person for both vacancies.