Authorities ID man killed in pickup rollover near Milbank

MILBANK (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a 45-year-old man killed in a pickup crash in northeastern South Dakota.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety identifies the victim as Charles Korstjens of Big Stone City.

Authorities say Korstjens was driving his Chevy Silverado near Milbank in Grant County early Saturday when he lost control and rolled several times.

Korstjens was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle. He died at a hospital in Milbank.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating.