Name of Oregon woman killed in SD crash released

LEMMON (AP) — Authorities have released the name of an Oregon woman who died in a rollover in South Dakota.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety identifies the victim of Thursday evening's crash as 45-year-old Alexandra O'Hara of Salem, Oregon.

The Highway Patrol says O'Hara failed to negotiate a curve on U.S. Highway 12 about 15 miles east of Lemmon in Corson County. Her station wagon went into the ditch, back onto the roadway and then rolled multiple times.

O'Hara, who was alone in the car, was wearing a seat belt, but suffered fatal injuries. She died at the scene.