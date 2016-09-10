Ex- player sues city over alleged batting cage incident

SIOUX FALLS (AP) — A former college baseball player has sued the city of Sioux Falls over an alleged incident at a batting cage nearly two years ago.

The Argus Leader reports that former University of Sioux Falls player Jordan Jeske filed the lawsuit in federal court Thursday.

Jeske, of Cottage Grove, Minnesota, claims that a safety net failure at a city park's batting cage on September 2014 caused him to be struck in the head with a baseball. The lawsuit states that he suffered a fractured jaw and required surgery.

Jeske's lawsuit argues that the city failed the repair holes in the nets. The lawsuit does not seek specific damages.

The newspaper reports an attorney for the city could not immediately be reached to comment on the lawsuit.