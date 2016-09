PIERRE (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Dennis Daugaard has ordered flags flown at half-staff Sunday to honor those killed in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Daugaard on Friday asked that the flags remain at half-staff from 8 a.m. until sunset Sunday. Nearly 3,000 people lost their lives in the attacks.

Sept. 11 has been designated as Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance.