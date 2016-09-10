State inmate dies in hospital after attempted suicide

SIOUX FALLS (AP) — The South Dakota Department of Corrections says a state prison inmate who attempted suicide has died at a hospital.

The agency says 25-year-old Nicholas Tchida was hospitalized Sunday after he was found hanging in his cell at the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls. He died Friday.

The agency says Tchida was simultaneously serving two eight-year sentences for possession and distribution of a controlled substance out of Roberts County.

Officials said an autopsy is being conducted.