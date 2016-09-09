Celebrating 25 Years of Volksmarching in Mitchell

For the past 25 years the Prairie Wanderers Volkssport Club has hosted a seasonal volksmarch in Mitchell. To celebrate this milestone, a special weekend of volksmarching will be held on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17 and 18. Three volksmarches will be offered those two days. All the walks will start at 8 a.m. at the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce located across the street from the Corn Palace.

Volksmarch is a walk of 5 or 10 kilometers (3.1 or 6.2miles). It is not a pledge walk, it is not a race; it is a fun activity done with a club, family or friend, with a pet or by yourself. Cost to do the walk is $3.

One of the walks will go out to the Mitchell Prehistoric Indian Village using part of the trail along Lake Mitchell. The other two walks will go through different parts of Mitchell.

The public is invited to join the Prairie Wanderers as they celebrate 25 years of volksmarching in Mitchell.

For more information you can contact Duane Neugebauer at 303-489-9313 or e-mail him at donman1948@gmail.com.