Part-time Job Fair planned in Mitchell

Mitchell businesses are hiring. The Mitchell Area Development Corporation is hosting a part-time job fair on Tuesday, Sept. 13, from 2-6 p.m. at the County Fair Banquet Hall. The event is free and open to the public, and job seekers of all ages and experience levels are encouraged to attend.

Thirteen businesses are registered for the event, collectively representing over 130 part-time jobs. Multiple business sectors will be represented, including health care, human services, broadcasting, food service and restaurants, manufacturing and retail.

According to Jacki Miskimins, Regional Workforce Coordinator for the Mitchell Area Development Corporation, the positions cover a variety of business types and work styles.

"The opportunities available cover a broad range, which we really like to see from a job seeker's perspective. Working with your hands, working with people, working with things — there really is something for everyone. Customer service, sales, radio, clerical, manufacturing. When you're talking about over 100 jobs, there's a lot of variety.

The wide range of positions available means businesses are also looking for a variety of candidates. Miskimins is hoping to see job seekers of all experience levels.

"We often think of part-time work as entry-level, but that doesn't always reflect business's needs. So while there are positions that are perfect for a first job, there are also opportunities in areas like management and sales that require more experience," Miskimins said.

The part-time focus of the job fair makes it different from many recruiting events, Miskimins said. "We typically focus on full-time positions, but there is a real need for part-time employees too. This event is a way to connect those opportunities with those seeking a job with a lower time commitment."

"Part-time work is interesting because it can fit so many different situations. Some full-time workers are looking for extra income, or maybe someone is not in the workforce but is interested in a partial time commitment. It might be a student who wants a one-day-a-week job that fits around their activities, or someone who has put in a full career and is looking for the structure and interaction they enjoyed while working."

In addition to the 13 employers, the South Dakota Department of Labor will also be available to provide services and guidance to job seekers.