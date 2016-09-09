Yankton Sioux Tribe sues over pipeline permits

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - The Yankton Sioux Tribe in southern South Dakota has sued federal regulators for approving permits for the Dakota Access Pipeline that will move oil from North Dakota to Illinois.

The tribe filed the lawsuit Thursday against the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which issued permits for the project. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is also a defendant.

The lawsuit, which asks that the Corps-issued permits be vacated, says the pipeline's route passes through the tribe's treaty lands. It says construction activities in that area will "destroy sites of enormous cultural importance," causing "injury" to the tribe on a cultural, spiritual and historical level.

The Corps did not immediately return a call seeking comment Thursday evening.

The lawsuit was filed ahead of a federal judge's impending ruling on a request by the Standing Rock Sioux to stop the four-state pipeline.