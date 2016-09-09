Man charged with murder in death of Hill City woman

RAPID CITY (AP) — Law enforcement authorities in western South Dakota say a man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a woman who reportedly was the victim of a domestic assault.

The Pennington County Sheriff's Office on Thursday said 41-year-old Hill City resident Courtney Millhouse was charged following the death of the 42-year-old woman.

The sheriff's office says authorities were alerted to a possible domestic assault case after an ambulance transported the Hill City woman to a Rapid City hospital on Aug. 30. She died Wednesday at the hospital.

Authorities say preliminary autopsy results show the woman died from blunt force trauma. Final autopsy results will not be available for several weeks.

It wasn't immediately clear Friday whether Millhouse has an attorney who could comment on his case.