Selby woman sentenced for assaulting federal officer

PIERRE (AP) — A Selby woman has been sentenced to nearly two years in prison for assaulting a federal officer.

Authorities say 28-year-old Amanda Iron Wing in June 2015 led officers on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle and rammed a patrol car. An officer also suffered a cut on an arm during her arrest.

Authorities say Iron Wing had a blood-alcohol level more than three times the legal limit for driving.

U.S. Attorney Randolph Seiler says Iron Wing was recently sentenced to 21 months in custody and ordered to pay about $1,670 in restitution.