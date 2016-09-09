Man accused of role in murder-for-hire wants trial moved

RAPID CITY (AP) — A man accused of being an accessory in the alleged murder-for-hire of a Rapid City woman last year wants his trial held outside of the city.

The attorney for 25-year-old Michael Frye is seeking a change of venue in the case, due to extensive news coverage in Rapid City. A hearing on the motion is scheduled Oct. 11.

Frye is charged in the death of 22-year-old Jessica Rehfeld, whose body was found in a remote grave near Rockerville in June.

Authorities say Rehfeld was stabbed to death in May 2015. Frye and another man who earlier pleaded guilty are accused of helping move the body.

Three other people face first-degree murder charges in the case, including Rehfeld's ex-boyfriend, Jonathan Klinetobe. They've all pleaded not guilty.