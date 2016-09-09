Aberdeen police officer who shot suspect cleared after probe

PIERRE (AP) — An Aberdeen police officer who shot and wounded a suspect has been cleared of any wrongdoing.

Attorney General Marty Jackley says a state investigation determined that Officer Ty Reinke was justified in firing his weapon during the Aug. 14 incident.

Twenty-one-year-old Ehkhu Poe is accused of assaulting four people, including Reinke, that day while armed with a knife. Poe was shot twice. He later was released from a hospital and jailed on aggravated assault and drug charges.