Effort to rezone of Sioux Falls farmstead put on hold

SIOUX FALLS (AP) — A Sioux Falls developer is putting on hold its plans to build a large apartment complex on the site of a century-old urban farmstead.

Lloyd Companies earlier this year asked the city to rezone the Lacey Estate property to make way for an apartment complex with up to 143 units. But neighbors objected, and a summer of negotiations yielded no compromise.

The Argus Leader reports that Lloyd Companies will ask that a scheduled hearing next week on the rezoning be canceled.

The developer can approach the city again. Opposition group spokesman Tony Burke says efforts will continue to find an agreeable plan for development.