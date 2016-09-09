Weather Forecast

    Iowa man killed in South Dakota motorcycle crash ID'd

    By Associated Press Today at 11:46 a.m.

    CUSTER (AP) — Authorities have identified an Iowa man who died in a crash involving two motorcycles in South Dakota's Custer State Park.

    The Highway Patrol says the motorcycles were traveling together on state Highway 87, failed to negotiate a curve and went in the ditch Wednesday afternoon.

    Seventy-two-year-old Douglas Boemecke, of Davenport, Iowa, died at the scene. The 52-year-old Illinois man driving the other bike suffered injuries that authorities say are serious but not life-threatening.

    Neither bike had any passengers.

