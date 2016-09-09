Multiple shots fired at second apartment complex in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN (AP) — Aberdeen police are investigating a second incident of shots being fired at an apartment complex and have offered rewards for information that helps them to crack the case.

About 10 shots were fired at an apartment complex shortly before 12:30 a.m. Thursday, according to police. It happened about a week after eleven rounds were fired from a vehicle into a different complex on Aug. 31 in a late-night drive-by shooting.

No one was hurt in either incident, but bullets hit buildings and broke windows. Resident Adam Turnbill told the American News (http://bit.ly/2coNrxB ) that his 5-year-old daughter had a close call when a bullet went through her bedroom window while she was sleeping Thursday.

"We're paycheck-to-paycheck people, so it's kind of hard to just up and move," Turnbill said. "But right now, now we're finding a way because now it involves our apartment."

Police are offering $1,000 rewards in both shootings for information that leads them to whoever is responsible.

"Anyone who's willing to shoot into occupied apartment buildings needs to be captured and held accountable," Police Chief Dave McNeil said.

Police also have increased patrols and have called in firearms experts from the state Division of Criminal Investigation.

"This is happening too often, too serious, so we're calling in the big guns," police Detective Chris Gross said.

Police don't yet know whether the two incidents are related. City Councilman Todd Campbell said he thought the first shooting was an isolated event, and the report of a second incident is especially concerning.

"My guess is as good as yours about why this is happening," he said. "I don't know if it's drug-related, or related to something else."