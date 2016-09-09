Authorities confirm woman's death may be linked to Whiteclay

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a homicide that may be linked to Whiteclay, a Nebraska town that sells millions of cans of beer annually near South Dakota's Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.

Sheridan County Attorney Jamian Simmons confirmed the investigation Thursday into the death of Sherry Wounded Foot of Porcupine, South Dakota.

Simmons says Wounded Foot died of blunt force trauma to the head. Wounded Foot was taken from Whiteclay to a Pine Ridge hospital on Aug. 5, but Simmons says the ambulance crew that transported her didn't see evidence of trauma. Whiteclay is known for having intoxicated people passed out in the streets.

Wounded Foot was later transferred to a Rapid City hospital. She was taken off life support Aug. 17 and driven back to the Pine Ridge hospital, where she died.