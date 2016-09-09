State: Meth arrests driving increase in prison population

SIOUX FALLS (AP) — South Dakota officials say a substantial increase in methamphetamine-related arrests is causing the state's prison population to swell.

The Argus Leader reports the Department of Corrections relocated 34 inmates from a Yankton facility on Friday to ensure it met recommendations from the state fire marshal. Meanwhile, the Women's Prison is reaching a record-high average daily count with nearly 500 inmates.

Gov. Dennis Daugaard's spokesman Tony Venhuizen says more new inmates are drug users who have been sent to prison for probation and parole violations not because of violent crimes.

The state in 2013 implemented reforms to reduce its prison population. Venhuizen says the increase in meth-related arrests has forced the governor's office to look at the new ways to address the issue.

Movable walls and doors will be added to the Yankton facility to increase its capacity.