Department of Revenue hosts taxpayer officer hours in Gregory

GREGORY — The South Dakota Department of Revenue will host office hours in Gregory to assist taxpayers.

The office hours will be from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on these dates: Tuesday, Sept. 13; Oct. 11; Nov. 8; Dec. 13. The office is located at City Hall at 120 W. Sixth St., Gregory.

Taxpayers may visit the remote officer for assistance with completing tax returns, obtaining a sales license and general questions. Appointments may be made by calling 668-2939, but are not necessary for assistance.