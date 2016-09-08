2-motorcycle crash in Custer State Park kills 1, injures 1

CUSTER (AP) — A crash involving two motorcycles in Custer State Park killed one person and injured another.

The Highway Patrol says the motorcycles were traveling together on state Highway 87 and failed to negotiate a curve. Both bikes went in the ditch about 2:40 p.m. Wednesday.

The 72-year-old driver of one of the motorcycles died at the scene. The 52-year-old man driving the other bike suffered injuries that authorities say are serious but not life-threatening. Neither man was immediately identified.

Neither bike had any passengers.