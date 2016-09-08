Rapid City shelter gets boost from city but still at risk

RAPID CITY (AP) — The Rapid City Council has approved a 2017 city budget that includes a quarter of a million dollars for a homeless shelter Mayor Steve Allender says is in danger of closing.

Allender says the Cornerstone Rescue Mission is facing a loss of large grants from the Veterans Administration on top of a decrease in donations. The facility recently laid off seven employees.

Allender says if the mission closed, the city's homeless population would be out on the streets and "it would be a disaster for Rapid City."

Mission Executive Director Lysa Allison says the city funding will help but that the shelter is still facing a budget shortfall and also running out of beds. She tells the Rapid City Journal that with winter approaching, "it's becoming a staff safety issue."