Sioux Falls events center to get kitchen, storage upgrade

SIOUX FALLS (AP) — The kitchen and storage areas in the $117 million Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls are scheduled for an upgrade, just two years after the facility opened.

The project aims to help the center keep up with higher-than-expected demand for food and alcohol during high-profile concerts, the Argus Leader reported.

"Our cold storage is not adequate to hold all the cold product we need to get through a show, so we currently stock our beverage ports with warm beverages," said Chad Stoner, general manager of Spectra Food Services, the caterer for the 12,000-seat facility. "And we have to wait for it to cool down in an ice bath, which can take up to 15 minutes, slowing down sales and slowing down service."

The city has approved using some of the $2.8 million left over from the construction budget to add up to 1,200 square feet of storage space and 1,900 square feet of kitchen space. The project also will enable the center to offer a broader food menu, not just "quick fry" items, Stoner said.

"Our suite menus are directly affected by that (kitchen space)," he said. "Having too many items like that on a suite menu isn't quite as satisfying as a fresh menu concept for our suite holders."

It's not yet known how much the project will cost, but it won't be a hardship. City officials planned from the start of construction to use any leftover money for projects to bolster the facility, according to Tom Huber, the city's assistant director of finance.

"We want the facility to run as efficiently as possible," Huber said. "We expect them to generate an income and they need the tools to do that."