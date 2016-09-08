Vendor sales at Sturgis Motorcycle Rally drop 55 percent

STURGIS (AP) — Vendor sales at this year's Sturgis Motorcycle Rally were down 55 percent from last year's landmark 75th anniversary event.

The state Department of Revenue says vendor sales this year totaled just under $15 million, down from about $33 million during the 2015 rally. This year's sales also were down from $19 million in 2014.

Data from the state Transportation Department released last month showed that traffic at this year's rally was down nearly 40 percent from the 75th anniversary event.