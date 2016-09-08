Search for missing swimmer becomes search for body

ELK POINT (AP) — The search for a college student who went missing while swimming in the Missouri River in South Dakota has become an effort to recover his body.

Twenty-three-year-old Tom Patterson, of Frostburg, Maryland, was swimming with friends Sunday southwest of Elk Point when he disappeared.

Union County Sheriff Dan Limoges tells the Argus Leader that crews have searched the area this week and found nothing. He says boats will be patrolling the river every morning and afternoon, looking for a body to give Patterson's family closure.

Patterson had been attending classes at Briar Cliff University in Sioux City, Iowa.