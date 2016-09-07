Life in prison for man convicted in ex-girlfriend's stabbing

FORT PIERRE (AP) — An Aberdeen man convicted of fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend has been sentenced to life in prison.

The Aberdeen American News reports 34-year-old John Hemminger was sentenced Wednesday.

A jury found Hemminger guilty last week of first-degree murder in the January 2015 death of Jessica Goebel. The conviction carried a mandatory life sentence.

Authorities say Hemminger stabbed Goebel 23 times when she refused to take him back after a breakup. Prosecutors presented evidence during the trial showing that the DNA of Hemminger and Goebel was found on the knife blade authorities believe was used in the stabbing.

Hemminger's defense maintained someone else is responsible for the killing. It wasn't immediately clear whether Hemminger plans to appeal.

The trial was moved to Fort Pierre due to extensive media coverage in the Aberdeen area.