Weather aids farmers with silage cutting, late-season haying

SIOUX FALLS (AP) — A week of mostly dry, warm weather helped South Dakota farmers with silage cutting and late-season haying.

However, the Agriculture Department says in its weekly crop report that late-week storms caused crop damage in parts of southeastern South Dakota.

The spring wheat harvest statewide is close to wrapping up, at 93 percent complete. That's near the average pace.

Pasture and range conditions in South Dakota are rated only 37 percent good to excellent. Stock water supplies are 67 percent adequate to surplus.