Groundbreaking set for 5-story arc sculpture in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS (AP) — Construction is to start in Sioux Falls later this month on a monument to South Dakota's dreamers.

Organizers plan to break ground Sept. 28 for the Arc of Dreams, a five-story stainless steel sculpture that will jut out over the Big Sioux River and add to the downtown skyline.

Artist Dale Lamphere has been planning the project for more than a year. The Argus Leader reports that fundraisers brought in more than $1 million to fund it.

The Arc of Dreams is expected to span the river by the fall of 2017.