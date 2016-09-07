No compromise reached on rezoning of Sioux Falls farmstead

SIOUX FALLS (AP) — A Sioux Falls developer that wants to build a large apartment complex on the site of a century-old urban farmstead is no closer to a compromise with neighbors who oppose the idea after a summer of negotiations.

Lloyd Companies earlier this year asked the city to rezone the Lacey Estate property to make way for an apartment complex with up to 143 units. More than 150 area property owners formed the Shape Oak View opposition group, citing concerns such as increased traffic.

The City Council in June delayed action to provide more time for talks between the developer and the opposition group. But the Argus Leader reports the two sides are no closer to an agreement.

The council is scheduled to take up the matter on Tuesday.