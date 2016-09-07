Aberdeen funeral home operator sentenced on drug counts

ABERDEEN (AP) — A former operator of an Aberdeen funeral home will be on probation for five years for possessing drugs at the business.

Fifty-nine-year-old James Schriver and his 53-year-old brother, George, were arrested in April after police said they found nearly 3 pounds of marijuana and some methamphetamine at Memorial Mortuary & Crematory.

James Schriver in June pleaded guilty to two felony drug possession charges in a deal with prosecutors that called for other charges to be dismissed. The American News reports that he was given a five-year suspended prison sentence on Tuesday.

George Schriver in July pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors and also was given a suspended jail sentence. He announced earlier that his brother would no longer be involved with the funeral home.