Pierre awards bid for $2M airport fire and rescue station

PIERRE (AP) — The Pierre City Commission has approved a nearly $2 million bid for construction of a new fire and rescue station at the city's airport.

KCCR radio reports that the bid was awarded to a local contractor on Tuesday night.

The existing station is in need of repair, and officials have said they plan to start work on the new building yet this year.

The federal government will pay 90 percent of the cost, with Pierre and the state each paying 5 percent.